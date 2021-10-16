https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/577049-texas-deputy-killed-in-houston-ambush-shooting

A Texas deputy was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting outside a Houston bar early Saturday morning, according to multiple local reports.

Police at a press conference after the deadly shootings described the fallen officers as victims of an ambush attack. The officers were shot while working security jobs at a bar, and were reportedly trying to arrest a man when they came under fire from a second person.

“My main concern is the families of the three officers involved…I hope for swift and quick justice for that individual because he ambushed my deputies,” Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said, according to KHOU-11. ADVERTISEMENT

One officer who was shot in the back is in critical condition, according to KHOU. A second officer was shot in the foot.

Police said the officers were working security jobs at the 45 Norte Sports Bar inside a shopping center in North Houston when they responded to a possible robbery. While arresting someone they suspected of the alleged robbery, they came under fire from the second individual.

One of the three officers was shot from behind, according to Jim Jones, the Houston police executive assistant chief.

“We believe they were ambushed,” he said at the press conference.

Police have taken a person of interest into custody at the scene, according to a report by USA Today, but it was unclear if that person was a suspect.

Herman described it as “one of the toughest days of my career,” according to a report by Click2Houston.

“It’s a tough time for the department, probably one of the toughest days of my career,” he said. “I got a father in there that I had to talk to, a wife that I had to talk to, I got two deputies [in surgery], this is going to affect them for the rest of their lives.

