HOUSTON, Texas — A Harris County constable’s deputy is dead and two others are wounded following what police described as an “ambush.” The shooter reportedly shot two of the deputies from behind with a rifle as they investigated a possible robbery outside a bar in Houston.

In a phone interview with Breitbart Texas, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said three of his deputies were working an off-duty job at a bar on the city’s north side. Two deputies exited the bar to respond to a possible robbery in the parking lot.

“The two deputies engaged the suspect and took him to the ground,” Herman said. “While they were handcuffing the suspect, a second person approached them from behind and opened fire with an AR-15.”

Herman said the shots killed one deputy and injured the second one.

“The third deputy heard the gunfire and exited the bar to assist,” Constable Herman continued. “The suspect shot the deputy as he came out of the bar.”

Herman said the suspect dropped the rifle which was recovered by investigators with the Houston Police Department.

“This is the first time since I have been constable that a deputy has been killed by gunfire in the line of duty,” he continued.

During a press conference outside Memorial Herman Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman told reporters, “What happened tonight was evil.”

“I left my third deputy, who is deceased, here in the hospital,” Constable Herman continued. “It’s probably one of the hardest things I’ve done in my career. I’m asking for all our community’s thoughts and prayers for their families.”

Herman told Breitbart the two surviving deputies are in surgery this morning.

“One of my deputies was shot in the back,” he said. “The other’s leg was shattered by the gunfire.”

Herman said one suspect is in custody. It is not confirmed if the suspect is the shooter or another person involved in the incident. Police investigators described the shooter as a Hispanic male in his early 20s.

Constable Herman said the three deputies were minority officers.

The department is currently awaiting hospital officials’ release of the deceased deputy’s body. The slain deputy will receive an escort from the hospital later this morning.

The deceased deputy, whose name has not yet been released, is the 49th law enforcement officer to die from gunfire in the line of duty this year, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

