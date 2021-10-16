https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-fully-vaccinated-are-the-superspreaders-dr-robert-malone-explains-why/

Fully Vaccinated Are ‘Super-Spreaders,’ Says Inventor of mRNA Technology

“There was a period where West Virginia was trying to get people to get vaccinated,” Malone said. “And so they had a shotgun lottery. And in Canada, there was a policy of offering free ice cream to children to get them to take the jab even without their parents’ approval. So those are just two particularly clear examples of unfair coercion … It’s not actually legal.”

The vaccinated are actually the “super-spreaders” that everyone was told about in the beginning of the pandemic, Malone argued. “If you consider the scientific fact that vaccinated people have less symptoms than the unvaccinated, but can still easily spread disease, consider your fellow vaccinated worker, whose unvaccinated son brought the disease home and gave it to him. He might not have any symptoms — but he’ll definitely be producing the virus. And he’s going to say, hey, I can go to work today. But he’s going to be spreading the virus like crazy.”

Malone also touched on the idea of “the noble lie:”

“If the government isn’t going to disclose to you what the vaccine risks are, and they’re not going to disclose to you what’s really going on because they think that you can’t handle the news … this is called the noble lie.”