https://granitegrok.com/blog/2021/10/the-inflation-and-everything-else-is-not-incompetence-its-intentional-wake-up

The Southern border is not wide open because the Biden regime is incompetent. The Biden regime wants the Southern border wide open … in order to replace Americans with the wrong skin color, i.e., WHITE, who vote the wrong way, i.e., GOP, with people with the preferred skin colors who will vote the correct way.

Our “supply chains” are not hopelessly backed up because the Biden regime is incompetent. The Biden regime wants to finish the job started with COVID … the crushing of small and medium businesses, so only the big boys like Amazon, Walmart, etc, … which are de facto part of the Deep State … are left.

Nor is inflation the result of incompetence. It too is intentional … to reduce the middle and working class to the status of modern day serfs, thoroughly dependent on the federal government for EVERYTHING:

They are intentionally fueling inflation to harm poor people to expand the need for government assistance. Why can’t more people figure this out? It’s plain as day.https://t.co/3WaqPsvZ9g — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 14, 2021

WAKE UP, bitter clingers. WAKE UP.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

