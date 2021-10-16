https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/577052-tom-glavine-doug-flutie-to-join-trump-for-herschel-walker-event

Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine, former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie and pro wrestler Ric Flair are among those joining former President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump criticizes Justice for restoring McCabe’s benefits Biden: Those who defy Jan. 6 subpoenas should be prosecuted Hillicon Valley — Presented by LookingGlass — Hackers are making big money MORE for a fundraiser in December for another former athlete — ex-NFL running back Herschel Walker, now a Republican running for the Senate.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Mary Dawkins will also attend the event, which is scheduled for Dec. 1 at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Trump is hosting a fundraiser for Senate candidate @HerschelWalker in Florida with several sports figures serving as honorary hosts including Tom Glavine, Doug Flutie and … Ric Flair. #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/ZCUnH5MCwQ — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) October 15, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve known Herschel for a long time, he’s a great friend and a great guy. I’m simply supporting a great friend,” Glavine told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution when asked about taking part in the event.

I reached out to Glavine about his involvement and here’s what he told me this morning: “I’ve known Herschel for a long time, he’s a great friend and a great guy. I’m simply supporting a great friend.” #gapol #gasen — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) October 16, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

The star athletes are sure to attract attendees given their high profiles. When Glavine played for the Atlanta Braves, he helped steer them toward the team’s first World Series, was a part of 10 All-Star Games and earned four Silver Slugger Awards, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Flutie, a former Heisman Trophy winner, spent 21 years playing on various NFL teams.

Flair is arguably the top professional wrestler of all time and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, according to WWE.

The invitation comes as Walker’s fundraising numbers have turned out to be substantially lower than those of his Democratic rival, Sen. Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockWarnock raises .5 million in third quarter Senate to vote next week on Freedom to Vote Act Herschel Walker calls off fundraiser with woman who had swastika in Twitter profile MORE (Ga.). Walker, who has been in Georgia’s Senate race for only a number of weeks, reported on Monday that he had raised $3.7 million since the start of his campaign.

However, Warnock’s campaign reported on Friday that the Democratic incumbent had raised more than $9.5 million in the third quarter.

The Hill has reached out to Walker’s campaign for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

