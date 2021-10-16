https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/16/transportation-secretary-pete-buttigieg-to-appear-on-at-least-two-sunday-shows-despite-paternity-leave/

As we’ve learned, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been on paternity leave for the past two months during the supply chain crisis. Despite the demands of raising twins, Buttigieg managed to find the time to do an MSNBC hit on the GOP pouncing on the news, noting Republicans claim to be pro-family.

Now we’re learning that Buttigieg is leaving the children to husband Chasten to do a couple more hits on the Sunday talk shows:

If things hold steady, he’ll be asked about the GOP pouncing on his paternity leave and what a pro-family administration he’s part of.

