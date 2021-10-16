https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/16/transportation-secretary-pete-buttigieg-to-appear-on-at-least-two-sunday-shows-despite-paternity-leave/

As we’ve learned, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been on paternity leave for the past two months during the supply chain crisis. Despite the demands of raising twins, Buttigieg managed to find the time to do an MSNBC hit on the GOP pouncing on the news, noting Republicans claim to be pro-family.

I’m proud to be part of a pro-family administration. pic.twitter.com/mAUggb4txa — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) October 16, 2021

Three questions: 1) Why does your position differ from a CEO where a press release would be required? 2) Whom did you select to oversee the impending supply chain problem while you were out? 3) What does it say about your effectiveness that no one noticed you were gone? https://t.co/VFGtxsGEcn — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) October 16, 2021

4. Who is really in charge making decisions if you can leave without being noticed? — bitcoin bean (@butterbean1212) October 16, 2021

And if you’re so too busy to come to work why are you doing multiple TV hits? — Magoo (@MagooActual) October 16, 2021

Now we’re learning that Buttigieg is leaving the children to husband Chasten to do a couple more hits on the Sunday talk shows:

Pete Buttigieg currently slated to appear on at least two Sunday shows — CNN’s State of the Union and NBC’s Meet the Press. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 16, 2021

Bet Buttigieg will spend more time being asked about and talking about paternity leave than about the shipping backlog the Department he’s the head of should be trying to fix. — RBe (@RBPundit) October 16, 2021

First question will be in the standard “what do you have to say to those Republicans who…” format. — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) October 16, 2021

“What’s it like being a father? And how have Republican attacks against you affected your family?” — Holden (@Holden114) October 16, 2021

Well, he should be asked about it, in conjunction with a question about the shipping backlog. Like “WTF did you take off for 2 months when the shipping industry is crumbling around us?” — RocknRollMom6 🇺🇸 (@RockNRollMom6) October 16, 2021

He’s doing great. 😬 — THGG233 (@kmgg223) October 16, 2021

Gonna face tough questions there 😂 — LTruslow (@ltruslow) October 16, 2021

Hope he is rested — Univers Officer 🇺🇸 (@bewicksong) October 16, 2021

💯 softball questions — The Lucky Duck 🇺🇸🦆🇺🇸 _ó_ 🇺🇸o|||||||o🇺🇸 (@FlyingJayDee) October 16, 2021

The Biden administration performative tour. — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) October 16, 2021

Chuck Todd going to be like pic.twitter.com/u99UaHhLCG — Pinche Meelo (@PincheMeelo) October 16, 2021

Who’s going to feed the babies? — Hazzard County Engineer (@HazzardCoEng) October 16, 2021

Is he zooming from the nursery? — rcoery (@rcoery) October 16, 2021

Take your kid to work day? — ZoellKev (@ZoellKev) October 16, 2021

Ugh, nothing but work, work, work! — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) October 16, 2021

Thought he was ‘bonding.’ — Dr’s Buried Chest High (@ProdigiousMrsB) October 16, 2021

100% chance he plays the victim card. — Tuco Saulimaca (@tjmapper) October 16, 2021

If things hold steady, he’ll be asked about the GOP pouncing on his paternity leave and what a pro-family administration he’s part of.

