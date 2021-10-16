http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/D9EAGzbBQmk/politicos-new-owner-plans-to-grow-staff-launch-paywall-11634325249

Axel Springer is ‘step by step developing the U.S. into our most important market,’ said CEO Mathias Döpfner, seen in 2019.

Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg News

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...