California’s tyrannical governor is a hypocrite.

Don’t let the good looks of Nancy Pelosi’s radical nephew fool you—the man who is about to force kids to get the COVID jab is evil to the core.

At the peak of the CCP virus pandemic, governors across America were trying to find a balance between protecting citizens without destroying lives and protecting businesses in their state from financial ruin. California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and disgraced, former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo had no regard for their citizens or the businesses in their states. They locked down businesses and demanded citizens hide under their beds until they deemed it safe to come outside again.

In November 2020, at the peak of the pandemic, GovernorNewsom was forced to issue a statement after he got caught breaking his own authoritarian COVID order.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that maskless and not-socially distanced Gavin Newsom and his wife attended a birthday party with at least a dozen people from several different households for his advisor Jason Kinney.

Newsom attended a dinner party at French Laundry, a restaurant in Napa Valley that charges $800 per person for their tasting menu while he tells Californians they could not gather with their families for Thanksgiving.

Citizens of California who were fed up with Governor Newsom’s tyrannical rule successfully petitioned for a recall vote for the iron-fisted governor. Newsom was in real danger of being recalled, but thanks to unions and other radical leftist groups that dumped a fortune into his recall campaign, Newsom narrowly survived the recall effort.

Now, Governor Newsom has been caught helping to exempt one of his top donor groups from his tyrannical COVID jab mandates.

Life Site News – California Democrat Gov. G avin Newsom, one of the most prominent supporters of COVID jab mandates in the United States, is facing criticism for his efforts to stop a vaccine mandate affecting members of a union that donated $1.75 million to help him survive this summer’s recall election.

The news comes after Newsom told CBS News “we need to stiffen our spines and lean into keeping people safe and healthy,” arguing in favor of increasing mandates by saying “[w]e shouldn’t be timid in trying to protect people’s lives and mitigate the spread and transmission of the disease.”

One vaccine mandate Newsom does not support, however, is the one affecting the members of the California Correctional Peace Officers Association (CCPOA), a powerful state prison guard union that helped bankroll Newsom’s recall success with a massive $1.75 million campaign donation in July.

Representing 28,000 officers statewide, the CCPOA came out strongly in support of the medical freedoms of its members, arguing that prison workers ought to be allowed to voluntarily choose or decline vaccination.

The union has spent the summer fighting a California Department of Public Health (CDPH) order requiring “paid and unpaid individuals who are regularly assigned to provide health care or health care services to incarcerated people, prisoners, or detainees to show evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19 by October 14, 2021, unless they qualify for an accommodation based on a sincerely held religious beliefs or due to qualifying medical reason(s).”

The union fighting against vaccine mandates has surprisingly received support from Gov. Newsom, whose lockdown policies and mandates have been widely regarded as some of the strictest in the nation.

Cal Matters reports – Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state corrections department on Oct. 12 appealed the judge’s order that prison employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19, asking the U.S. Ninth Circuit to overturn the order. California prison workers will join the list of state employees who must be vaccinated against COVID, a federal judge ruled Monday — a loss for the state prison guards’ union and Gov. Gavin Newsom. For months, the politically powerful union and the Newsom administration have resisted a COVID vaccine mandate for prison workers, despite the spread of the deadly virus behind prison walls. Those outbreaks have increased with the rise of the more contagious delta variant: From August to mid-September, the ruling noted, a “staggering” 48 outbreaks have been traced back to prison staff. Since the pandemic began, more than 50,000 California state prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19 and 240 have died. Yet to date only about 42% of guards and 57% of all prison staffers are fully vaccinated. California currently requires unvaccinated prison workers to submit to frequent COVID tests. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar in Oakland concluded there was no evidence that further efforts to boost voluntary vaccination would be any more successful. A mandate, he added, ”would lower the risk of preventable death and serious medical consequences among incarcerated persons. And no one has identified any remedy that will produce anything close to the same benefit.” The judge’s ruling extends to inmates who work outside of prisons or want in-person visits. Prison employees can avoid the COVID vaccine mandate if they have a medical or religious exemption. In a previous story, CalMatters spoke to several correctional officers opposed to getting vaccinated. “No. Never will,” answered a prison guard at California Rehabilitation Center in Norco. “A lot of us have already had COVID and recovered, so we don’t see the point in getting the vaccine,” said another Norco guard, who tested positive for COVID in December 2020.

