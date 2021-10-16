https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/uk-to-fauci-we-have-a-big-problem/

Posted by Kane on October 16, 2021 6:51 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

UK Vaccination rates approach 90 percent but it’s not helping…

Cases are exploding despite the very high Vaccination rate

Infection rate for the Vaccinated is 100% higher than for the Unvaccinated

Might have something to do with this…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...