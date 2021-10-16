https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/uk-to-fauci-we-have-a-big-problem/

UK Vaccination rates approach 90 percent but it’s not helping…

Cases are exploding despite the very high Vaccination rate

86% of everyone over 12 in the UK is at least partially vaccinated, yet cases continue to rise and are well above where they were last year. I do not know if you could design a dumber, less scientifically justifiable policy than vaccine passports to “stop transmission” pic.twitter.com/zbRVleLSfU — IM (@ianmSC) October 16, 2021

Infection rate for the Vaccinated is 100% higher than for the Unvaccinated

According to the British government, the infection rate in double-vaccinated people in their 40s was 100% higher than in the unvaccinated. In fact, it’s higher for everyone over age 30. Source: https://t.co/OLs0FYtUpr pic.twitter.com/vaJL20XDhV — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) October 16, 2021

Might have something to do with this…