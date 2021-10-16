https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/un-climate-conference-using-diesel-generators-to-charge-fleet-of-tesla-cars/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

COP coming to Glasgow. Leaders staying at Gleneagles Hotel & 20Tesla cars (£100K each) bought to ferry them 75km back & forth. Gleneagles has 1 Tesla charging station, so Malcolm Plant Hire contracted to supply Diesel Generators to recharge Tesla’s overnight. Couldn’t make it up. — Donald Clark (no flags, no hashtags) (@DonaldClark) October 13, 2021

UN Climate Change Conference Using Diesel Generators To Charge Teslas

The COP Climate Change Conference, hosted by the UK in partnership with Italy, is taking place in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12. One blogger from Brighton wrote this week that attendees from the conference will be staying at Gleneagles Hotel, where there are 20 Teslas at the hotel to shuttle people back and forth to the convention, which is about 75km.

Then, the kicker. Since the hotel only has one Tesla charging station, several diesel generators have been contracted to help recharge the Teslas overnight.