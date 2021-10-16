https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vaccine-will-be-mandatory-for-all-students-in-nyc-public-schools/

Democrat nominee for New York City Mayor Eric Adams said yesterday he would issue a vaccine mandate for all public school students if the shot is approved by the FDA.

Adams said he believes vaccine mandates are necessary to ensure the health and safety of all residents. “This is a city and country where we do vaccinate. I was vaccinated for smallpox, mumps, measles, and so many others. We already have a system in place that states before you start school, you receive your vaccination.”

