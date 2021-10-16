https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/ari-j-kaufman/2021/10/16/vermont-socialist-lectures-west-virginians-gets-debunked-n1524373

Joe Manchin and Bernie Sanders are having a senior citizen scuffle. The senators bickered Friday over President Joe Biden’s multi-trillion-dollar spending extravaganza.

Manchin slammed Sanders for writing a pedantic editorial in West Virginia’s largest newspaper, which claimed the profligate legislation would benefit the Mountaineer State.

“This isn’t the first time an out-of-state has tried to tell West Virginians what is best for them despite having no relationship to our state,” Manchin said, likely referring to Vice President Kamala Harris’ uninvited interference several months ago in the state. “Millions of jobs are open, supply chains are strained and unavoidable inflation taxes are draining workers’ hard-earned wages, as the price of gasoline and groceries continues to climb. Senator Sanders’ answer is to throw more money on an already overheated economy while 52 other Senators have grave concerns about this approach.”

Along with Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Manchin refuses to support the so-called reconciliation bill’s exorbitant price tag, drawing ire from House and Senate members, who apparently know the Grand Canyon State and West Virginia hills better than the duo.

The economically illiterate octogenarian continues to claim that “2 senators cannot be allowed to defeat what 48 senators and 210 House members want.”

This recent ignorance caused ridicule across the internet. But the Vermonter’s essay in the Charleston Gazette-Mail still demands all Democrats obey him.

“Poll after poll shows overwhelming support for this legislation. Yet, the political problem we face is that in a 50-50 Senate we need every Democratic senator to vote ‘yes,’ We now have only 48. Two Democratic senators remain in opposition, including Sen. Joe Manchin,” Sanders wrote.

The New York City-born socialist added his usual clichés about Congress having a “historic opportunity to support the working families of West Virginia, Vermont and the entire country and create policy, which works for all, not just the few.”

Related: Bernie Sanders Is Still Spouting Nonsense.

Sanders apparently is arrogant enough to believe he knows better than a man who’s been a Democrat secretary of state, governor, and U.S. senator in a deep red state. Manchin seeks a number closer to $1.5 trillion.

“To be clear, again, Congress should proceed with caution on any additional spending and I will not vote for a reckless expansion of government programs,” Manchin also argued in his statement. “No op-ed from a self-declared Independent socialist is going to change that.”

Manchin, Sinema, and undoubtedly a few other Democrat senators too feckless to say, prefer the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the U.S. Senate this summer comes before the House first.

But teaming with Biden, far left lawmakers forced House leadership to abandon plans to bring the bill to the floor a few weeks ago.

Traveling in Connecticut Friday, Biden acknowledged the final spending bill would be smaller than he desired, saying “we’re probably not going to get $3.5 trillion this year. We’re going to get something less than that.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

