Blacksburg, VA — Just a few weeks ago, the anti-Joe Biden changes started across the country. From NASCAR to college football, fans have been heard shouting the words that led to the “Let’s Go Brandon” memes.

One of the campuses that had such an experience was Virginia Tech. The Blacksburg, Virginia university had a student section that proudly chanted against their demented president.

Old Row Sports on Twitter: “Another FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant, this time at the Virginia Tech gameITS NOW A MOVEMENT 🚨🚨🚨 @OldRowHokies pic.twitter.com/CD4ObCqTaK / Twitter” Another FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant, this time at the Virginia Tech gameITS NOW A MOVEMENT 🚨🚨🚨 @OldRowHokies pic.twitter.com/CD4ObCqTaK

Those actions have now been met with criticism by the university who is on a mission to silence anyone who goes against the radical agenda.

The school released a statement that they will limit student access to games and they have encouraged them to make the experience a pleasant one for anyone that may attend the games.

In the comments, the school said that the actions that were recorded were “selfish, inappropriate, and embarrassing student behavior at home football games. What we have heard falls short of Virginia Tech standards – and most importantly, creates an unsafe environment for all who attend.”

Anyone who violates the orders of the university will be banned from events at the stadium and be subject to actions by law enforcement. The university will beef up law enforcement presence at future events.

The school’s website claims, “Virginia Tech values the educational benefits of diverse ideas, peoples, and cultures.” Apparently, that only applies if you are part of the radical agenda.

Leaders, like these at Virginia Tech, and the mainstream media continue to coordinate in an effort to silence conservatives and those who are against the Biden regime. With these actions taking place across the country, no one believes that this man legitimately won over 80 million votes.

The statement Let’s Go Brandon, which resulted as part of a NASCAR event, have taken the conservative world by storm. From meme’s to cartoons, it is clear that Joe Biden is not very well liked.

