https://rairfoundation.com/warning-a-national-divorce-would-empower-the-radical-left/

There has been a bit of a buzz lately about a “national divorce”, but Americans need to get that idea out of their heads pronto, as it only serves the radical left.

The idea of a “national divorce” is a tempting fantasy because Americans are sick of tyrannical leftist coronavirus mandates, demands for unrestricted welfare and abortion, relentless race-baiting, anti-American sentiment, massive taxes, printing and squandering taxpayer money, constant sexualizing and indoctrinating of children, horrific proposals such as snooping on bank accounts, skyrocketing inflation, open borders policies and a shocking increase in crime in left-wing cities.

As the Claremont Institute’s David Reaboi observes:

While Red America isn’t really interested in imposing its will on Blue America, it’s clear that the reverse is emphatically not true.

But the National Review’s Rich Lowry does not mince words, referring to the concept as “poisonously stupid.”

It would be wonderful to restore limited government as envisioned by the founding fathers, coupled with a society who respects Judeo-Christian values. One does not have to be a believer to understand the benefit to society of the Golden Rule or the Ten Commandments. Imagine what life would be like if citizens could be empowered to live their lives and pursue happiness without having to constantly fight back against the authoritarian left.

But the very price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

A Fact-Based Hypothesis

How would it play out if Americans did decide to go ahead with a national divorce?

Most likely, the radical left would immediately ally with Russia and China to destroy America entirely before the experiment could even be attempted.

But pretend that foreign interference did not exist and America’s enemies evaporated. There are plenty of practical problems with the idea. Families would be separated. Tens of millions of people would have to move. Industry would need to shift their operations completely. Businesses would likely have to pick a side.

Many honest Americans would make the wrong-headed assumption that the left would stick to their designated territory. Perhaps the left would honor their promise for a time, but as soon as they inevitably squander their resources, they would fight to steal from their perceived enemies.

There is not one socialist country or policy that is not propped up by “capitalism”.

The answer is to neuter the federal government, reaffirm the principles that made America great in the first place, and understand the nature of the enemy.

Citizens should never cede territory to those who hate America.

Read the Following RAIR Selected Articles:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

