We hear an awful lot about how getting the COVID-19 vaccine protects you from getting seriously ill from the CCP virus, but what about the serious adverse reactions to the drugs? Why is the media and, for the most part, the medical community silent about the serious side effects related to the COVID jab, like the rare nerve disease, Guillain-Barre Syndrome?

On September 20, 2021, NCBI medical journal reported on the first case of Guillain–Barre Syndrome after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in a 42-year-old woman presenting with progressive ascending weakness and paresthesias.

We report the first case of GBS following receiving both doses of the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine series, diagnosed based on clinical presentation, electrodiagnostic and CSF findings. Given the current pandemic and ongoing vaccination efforts, it is essential for physicians worldwide to recognize the development of neurological complications, which may be potentially associated with the vaccination. Nevertheless, such significant adverse events remain rare, and the overall risk of neurological complications remains low.

On April 8, 2021, 18-year-old Wyatt McGlaun got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. “I wanted to get the vaccine just because I thought it was the right thing to do,” he told KPRC-2 News, adding, “I wanted to travel and enjoy my last summer before college.” The Texas teenager was afflicted with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare nerve disease that can cause paralysis of your entire body.

Curiously, the reports of the teenager contracting Guillain-Barre Syndrome after receiving the vaccine left out the type of vaccination he received. It’s safe to say that since the reporter states that McGlaun was diagnosed with the rare nerve disease immediately after his “first dose,” that the condition was likely caused by the Moderna or Pfizer shot. If that’s true, why is the FDA only tying the rare condition to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine?

Three months later, on July 13, the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) revised its findings on Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine to include an increased risk of Guillain-Barre Syndrome. However, they did not modify their findings on the now FDA-approved Pfizer shot:

Today, the FDA is announcing revisions to the vaccine recipient and vaccination provider fact sheets for the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 Vaccine to include information pertaining to an observed increased risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) following vaccination. GBS is a neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness, or in the most severe cases, paralysis. Based on an analysis of Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting (VAERS) data, there have been 100 preliminary reports of GBS following vaccination with the Janssen vaccine after approximately 12.5 million doses were administered. Of these reports, 95 of them were serious and required hospitalization. In addition, there was one reported death.

Mayo Clinic defines Guillain-Barre syndrome as a rare disorder in which your body’s immune system attacks your nerves. Weakness and tingling in your extremities are usually the first symptoms.

Mayo Clinic explains:

These sensations can quickly spread, eventually paralyzing your whole body. In its most severe form, Guillain-Barre syndrome is a medical emergency. Most people with the condition must be hospitalized to receive treatment. The exact cause of Guillain-Barre syndrome is unknown. But two-thirds of patients report symptoms of an infection in the six weeks preceding. These include respiratory or a gastrointestinal infection or Zika virus. There’s no known cure for Guillain-Barre syndrome, but several treatments can ease symptoms and reduce the duration of the illness. Although most people recover from Guillain-Barre syndrome, the mortality rate is 4% to 7%. Between 60-80% of people are able to walk at six months. Patients may experience lingering effects from it, such as weakness, numbness or fatigue.

On July 23, a full ten days after the FDA revised its findings on the Johnson & Johnson COVID jab, the Mayo Clinic listed multiple triggers for Guillain-Barre Syndrome on their website.

On July 24, Mayo Clinic quietly added “COVID 19 Johnson & Johnson Vaccine” to their list of triggers for the Guillain-Barre syndrome.

It’s worth noting that the Mayo Clinic lists the influenza vaccine and other childhood vaccinations as “rarely” causing Guillain-Barre but lists the COVID-19 Johnson and Johnson vaccine separately and doesn’t refer to the incidences as “rare.”

We looked for an announcement by Mayo Clinic about the addition of the COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson vaccine to their list of triggers for Guillain-Barre Syndrome but couldn’t find any. Why is it so easy to find PSAs about the benefits of receiving the COVID-19 jab with doctors and other medical professionals singing the praises of the emergency-approved vaccine but so challenging to find reliable information about the risks involved or about the waning efficacy of the vaccines? No wonder Americans don’t trust anyone when it comes to the truth about the COVID vaccines!

US Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) held a roundtable discussion with victims of adverse reactions to the COVID jab on June 28, 2021. The video has been viewed over 1.2 million times, leaving Americans to wonder why more lawmakers aren’t openly discussing the vaccine and why they aren’t defending Americans who are being fired from their jobs for refusing to accept the COVID jab.

Is it fair that the US government is forcing Americans to take the COVID vaccine or lose their jobs? What do you think? Should Americans be given more time to do their own research and come to their own conclusions about whether to accept the vaccine or not?

