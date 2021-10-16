https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/616badd02817c57bc71d2dc6

Children were among up to 17 American Christian missionaries and their relatives kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday, the New York Times first reported.Details: The missionaries had just left an …

Covid mandates are only for the rubes. Joe and Jill Biden celebrated date night at Fiola Mare in Georgetown Saturday evening. Biden walked through the posh DC restaurant without a mask, violating DC’s…

Kamala Harris recorded a video to be played at over 300 Black churches across Virginia urging worshipers to vote for Democrat gubernatorial candidate former Governor Terry McAuliffe, who is caught in …

The Art Institute of Chicago fired roughly all of its docents in September because too many of them were wealthy, white women….

‘Justice with Judge Jeanine’ host questions who is in charge of the White House….

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...