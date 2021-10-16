https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/16/william-shatner-sets-phasers-for-ouch-in-response-to-george-takeis-space-insult/

William Shatner’s ride on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket this week seems to have bothered his former “Star Trek” colleague George Takei to the point of an ad hominem attack:

Shatner, however, seems to be taking things in stride:

And that’s how it’s done!

