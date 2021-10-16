https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/16/william-shatner-sets-phasers-for-ouch-in-response-to-george-takeis-space-insult/

William Shatner’s ride on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket this week seems to have bothered his former “Star Trek” colleague George Takei to the point of an ad hominem attack:

George Takei calls William Shatner an ‘unfit’ guinea pig after spaceflight https://t.co/z9C0TCmm8Z pic.twitter.com/qb0PIWnmqs — New York Post (@nypost) October 14, 2021

Shatner, however, seems to be taking things in stride:

Don’t hate George. The only time he gets press is when he talks bad about me. He claims 50+ years ago I took away a camera angle that denied him 30 more seconds of prime time TV. 🤷🏼‍♂️ I’m giving it back to him now by letting him spew his hatred for the world to see!🤣 Bill the 🐷 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 16, 2021

And that’s how it’s done!

Shatner racks up another win@GeorgeTakei hates the plays he ain’t https://t.co/tHMUmxiFI9 — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) October 16, 2021

Classy response. I’ll try to stop being annoyed by such jealousy. At least we know more about Takei’s character which is unfortunate. https://t.co/fkPXhRtkRf — Maura McCormick (@MauraMcC127) October 16, 2021

Capt Kirk should have never given Sulu that charity bit. https://t.co/dEbWBOj8mL — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) October 16, 2021

THIS IS WHY HE IS AND ALWAYS WILL BE MY CAPTAIN!!! https://t.co/Q8lgb6qzju — MrGrantGregory (@MrGrantGregory) October 16, 2021

Lucky @GeorgeTakei gets made famous by William Shatner one again. https://t.co/mdPDKhqlta — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) October 16, 2021

